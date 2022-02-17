Travel Penticton has been awarded a fresh five-year contract to provide visitor information services, but at a reduced cost to taxpayers.
Terms of the deal, which was approved city council behind closed doors, were revealed Thursday by the local government.
For the 2022-23 financial year, funding will remain at the current level of $300,000, before sliding to $275,000 in 2023-24 and $250,000 for the remaining three years.
The deal expires in 2027 at the same time as a separate agreement that funnels hotel tax revenue to Travel Penticton for tourism marketing efforts.
“Tourism has always been, and remains, a key economic driver and influencer in Penticton,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“The Travel Penticton Society will again lead the city’s efforts to attract new visitors to our city and region while motivating past visitors to return again. Council thanks the Travel Penticton Society for their past stewardship over this important function and looks forward to them continuing ahead with their work over the next five years.”
The new deal will see tourism operations based at bricks-and-mortar visitor information centres on Westminster Avenue and Lakeshore Drive, along with a mobile setup and a kiosk at Penticton Regional Airport.
Travel Penticton in 2021 successfully lobbied its members and council to raise the hotel tax from 2% to 3%, in part to help fund a new convention bureau. The tax pulled in $580,000 in 2020 when it was still set at 2%.
The group lists four main goals in its 2022 marketing plan, including raising the hotel occupancy rate to 50% from 43% as of August 2021; attempting to reach an audience of 100 million people by sponsoring media articles; and winning a bid for one new large event or conference.
Travel Penticton has had the occasional misstep, including a 2018 decision to spend $11,000 on a board retreat at the swanky Sparkling Hill Resort & Spa near Vernon.