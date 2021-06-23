The future of the Penticton Tennis Club looks so bright the players are going to have to wear shades.
Despite a pandemic that has hurt participation and enrolment in numerous sports, the local tennis club is thriving, says president Bob Grant.
The best news of all is that enrolment in a new junior program has been amazingly successful with dozens of young players, including some as young as ages three and four, gathering every weekend to pick up a tennis racquet and learn the intricacies of one of the world’s most popular participation sports.
Grant has been an avid tennis player most of his life and was heavily involved in playing and promoting the sport in Oliver for several years, before taking a position in Dubai. He moved back to Canada – and Penticton – four years ago and has been heavily involved in promoting the sport in this city ever since.
“Since the season started, we have 40 kids here early Saturday morning and another 40 coming in right after they’re done,” he said. “It has been a huge success. We’ve actually had to turn away a few kids and their parents due to restrictions in place (because of COVID). We wanted to take more, but just couldn’t take that chance.”
The junior program has a second weekly session in the early evening hours each Wednesday.
“They just love it,” said Grant. “We keep it simple and just teach them the basics. The goal is to introduce them to the game and just have some fun.”
The club will also once again run a popular summer tennis camp, which takes place over two weeks in July and one week in August, said Grant. All the spots for the 2021 summer camp are already taken.
And the adult membership is strong at roughly 200 players, which is near an all-time high, said Grant.
“Despite the challenges of COVID, we have seen an influx of members …. Our courts are busy all the time,” he said. “There’s never a dull moment here. Tennis really is alive and well here in Penticton.”
All four courts at the club were recently resurfaced and are “easily the most popular courts in the city,” he added.
The Penticton Tennis Club has been operating for the past 35 years. The club remains active and successful even though its long-time home facility on the shores of Okanagan Lake has been closed for a couple of years as the building has fallen into disrepair.
The good news is there are plans to renovate the facility.
“We’re negotiating with the City of Penticton, and in 2023, there are plans to renegotiate a lease on this building with the provincial government,” said Grant.
“We’re confident we’re going to be able to have this building available to us once again once a new lease is signed and plans are put in place to renovate the building to get it up to code.
“It definitely needs some upgrades, but we’re working with the city on a plan to restore the building and hope to have a plan in place by 2023.”
Grant also noted the City of Penticton’s website has a parks and recreation questionnaire asking local residents a series of questions about facility use. The club is asking members to take the survey.
“Whenever they play, we want them to go online and let city officials know which courts are being used and that tennis is thriving and well and live,” explained Grant.
New members are always welcome at the club, and free adult lessons are offered every Wednesday evening with experienced players volunteering their time to teach the basics of the game.
“This is all about promoting the game of tennis, whether you’ve played a few times or never played before,” said Grant.
“We will teach the skill sets and let them have some fun while doing it. If you don’t have a racquet, no worries, we’ll find you one and get you out playing. No one gets turned away.”
Anyone wanting more information can call Grant at 250-770-2924 or visit the website at www.pentictontennisclub.com.