Training to care for infants and toddlers in child-care settings has never been easier to access.
Okanagan College is holding a special intake for the Early Childhood Education Infant-Toddler Certificate program that is designed to enhance access for those already working in the field of child care. Classes are part-time and held online, making it easy for those to balance work and training.
“Okanagan College has heard from people working in the child-care sector that they want to expand their professional scope to include infants and toddlers but not step away from their careers. Making the training more accessible supports child-care providers and employers,” said Carly Hall, Okanagan College dean of health and social development, in a press release.
The intake starts Oct. 16 and runs through the middle of July. Applicants must have previously earned the basic ECE Certificate to gain admission to the program.
The course costs $2,100.