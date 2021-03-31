The battle between the City of Penticton and Province of B.C. over denying a lease extension to the Victory church has been the most polarizing issue of city council’s mandate.
Council voted unanimously to conduct a short survey of residents about council’s decision to not renew a temporary-use permit for operation of a winter shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street.
“We have more supportive housing than anywhere in B.C. (per capita) and we have the negative police statistics to back that up for the Ministry to give us the help and support that’s needed in this situation,” Coun. Frank Regehr said Wednesday. “These are needs far beyond what a municipality is expected to provide.”
Council is considering legal action against the NDP government which overruled the City’s decision to deny the shelter’s extension.
Vassilaki previously stated that Housing Minister David Eby was using “bully” tactics.
“People are reacting to the headlines,” Regehr said. “We are prepared to support the homeless, but not in that shelter, but at a different location. Staff have identified other areas where this can be accommodated. The main message is 352 Winnipeg is simply not the right place in this city, surrounded by three seniors’ facilities.”
Mayor John Vassilaki said the issue is drawing headlines across Canada.
“It’s very important that we are clear with everyone as to what the issues are. Folks, make sure you educate yourself on the issues and why city council took the position that it did. If you’re not informed, you’re not going to make the proper decision.”
While mayor and council have drawn mostly praise in letters to the editor, Vassilaki was lambasted this week in an opinion column by Gary Mason of the Toronto Globe and Mail. A left-wing publication also called the mayor out because he (erroneously) owns $1 million of property near the downtown.
Coun. Judy Sentes said the homeless issue is not isolated to Penticton and believes all eyes are on the city on how it deals with interference from the Province.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield wants to hear from people who haven’t publicly expressed their opinion.
“We’ve heard a lot from the two sides of the debate who have strong opinions,” Bloomfield said. “It’s valuable to hear from the silent majority in the middle, the people who have a moderate interest or opinion. We want to make sure we’re on the right track with the average citizen in Penticton.”
Coun. Katie Robinson believes council needs to stand united.
“I’m not a fan of government by surveys — I’m a bit too old school. Making these hard decisions is a mandate we got when the residents elected us.”
The survey is now operating and will be up until April 11.
To access the survey, visit: shapeyourcitypenticton.ca/shelter-survey
For those without internet access, phone 1-800-296-2237. Those voting by phone will be asked to leave a phone number and their call will be returned during daytime hours.
