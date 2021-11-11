Charlie Hamerton recalls, with uncanny detail, the march of the 22nd Canadian Armoured Regiment across France, Holland and Germany, chasing fragments of the German army back to the homeland and eventual surrender nearly 80 years ago.
In a recent interview in his Penticton condo, Hamerton marvelled at his own good health. He turns 102 in January. “I can’t walk the way I’d like to. But I still drive. … I haven’t had an accident. My health’s good. I have hearing aids, but I don’t really need them (and) I only need glasses to read.”
Turning to his memories of the Second World War, he recalled that he and his brother tried to join the Royal Canadian Engineers in June 1940 at Haileybury in northern Ontario. His brother was accepted, but he failed the physical.
“The doctor was the family doctor,” Hamerton recalled. “He told my dad, ‘I wasn’t going to take both your boys away from you at the same time.’ … He actually falsified the report.”
Two weeks later, recruiters from the infantry showed up. “They took me,” he said.
As to his motivation for joining up, he mentioned that his father had been in the British army for 21 years and served in the First World War.
And “other guys were joining up.”
“A thing you have to put into perspective,” he said, “A lot of them in 1939 and early ’40 went because there was no work. No jobs. People were riding freight trains across this country looking for work. … The army looked like a good idea. At least we’ll get fed and clothed. That happened a lot.”
Shortly after he joined the army, Hamerton’s unit was switched from infantry to armoured. He found himself in the turret of a Sherman tank as the loader and radio operator. After four years of training in Canada and England, he arrived on the beach at Normandy, three days after D-Day, June 6, 1944.
Working their way inland through Caen, the regiment became engaged in the Battle of Falaise Pocket, described as the decisive engagement of the Battle of Normandy. German casualties were heavy with fewer than half its force able to escape to the east.
“(The battle) took an awful toll of Canadian, American and British. … But we got through it and kept advancing,” recalled Hamerton. “We worked our way into Holland. We were meeting resistance all the way up. Every so often the Germans would regroup and you’d have to stop and plan the attack.”
In the winter of 1944-45, the regiment was involved in the Battle of the Bulge, a major German counter-offensive. “We were to be there in case the Germans decided to drop paratroopers on the American flank. … It didn’t happen,” he said.
In early March, the regiment was in Germany and engaged in the Battle of Hochwald Forest. “We lost 23 of our (about 50) tanks … we got through the forest, but we were in a weakened position so we had to rest,” Hamerton remembers.
“While I was in that tank, I was scared stiff. I was sitting there and you could hear (a shell going past) and you knew that one missed us. But then there was the thought … that you don’t hear the one that gets you. But we got through,” he said.
He recalled an incident during the Hochwald battle when his tank and two others were ordered to hide in the forest overnight near a gap where allied infantry was being cut to pieces by German fire.
In the morning, they saw the farmhouse where the Germans were hidden. The crew commander said take the farmhouse out with the machine gun.
“Then the gunner said, ‘load up the big gun.’ I put a shell in the big gun and (we took aim),” Hamerton said.
“Just as he let go, a German soldier came running out and we swear that the shell hit that soldier right in the middle. They surrendered right after that.”
As allied forces continued the march through Germany, the regiment found itself across the Rhine River from the city of Emmerich. Hamerton’s tank and nearly 200 others along with artillery and aircraft bombarded the city. “When we got across (the Rhine) they had blown the city to pieces.”
As they moved north through April, “It was just picking up strays and the odd little skirmish,” he said.
The 22nd Canadian Armoured Regiment finished the war near Wilhelmshaven on the shores of the North Sea. The tanks were decommissioned or sent to Czechoslovakia.
Hamerton made his way to England, then onto a troop ship back to Canada in the fall. He was discharged in Toronto in January 1946.
He made a life in Niagara Falls mainly selling insurance. He was married to Violet for 67 years. She died six years ago.
The couple moved to Osoyoos in 1986 and then to Penticton in 2003. Hamerton remains a life member of the Osoyoos branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and spends each Remembrance Day at the ceremony there.
“There were good times in the army and bad times,” he recalls. “But war is no good at all. It’s a terrible thing. There are too many innocent people (who) get hurt in wars. … People getting bombed in England and France and Germany and all over.”
As for life lessons learned during war, Hamerton recalls: “You were always friendly with guys. I always think now, ‘Why can’t all of us different races get along with each other?’ Because, you know, we got along with each other. It didn’t matter if you were black, red or green or what you were. … You had to rely on each other.”
Roy Wood is a retired journalist and editor who resides in Osoyoos.