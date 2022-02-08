The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
7:55 a.m. Lawrence Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:12 a.m. 160th Avenue, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.
11:33 a.m. Birch Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
12:28 p.m. Roy Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:56 p.m. Churchill Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response (OD).
6:30 p.m. 14th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
8:16 p.m. Braid Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:42 p.m. 6th Avenue, Keremeos. Alarm.
Tuesday
1:06 a.m. Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:54 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Minor fire.
5:34 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.