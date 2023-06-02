With identity theft at an all-time high, we need to diligently dispose of our sensitive documents. No longer can we just toss personal documents into the recycling bin without regretting it.
During the week of June 5-9, you may drop off your filled banker boxes at the Penticton and District Society for Community Living at 180 Industrial Ave. between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for the nominal fee of $10 per box.
Volunteers with South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers and the PDSCL will confidentially shred all documents.
For additional information on Shred It, Not Regret It contact Steve Berney at 250-487-0784 or Al Sismey at 250-409-8730.