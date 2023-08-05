A drone flying in a the vicinity of the Kelowna airport on Thursday was the second in just over a week, Kelowna RCMP said.
Police say they were notified about a drone flying in the no-fly zone around the airport.
On July 27, of a personal drone being flown north of Wood Lake in the airport’s flight path was reported about 5 p.m.
RCMP are investigating both incidents.
Drones are not to be flown within 5.5 kilometres of any airport, said Kelowna RCMP spokesman Const. Mike Della-Paolera.
“Flying a drone in the vicinity of an airport not only poses a significant safety risk to the passengers and crew members on board all incoming and outgoing flights, but also to the members of the general public below,” he said in a news release.
RCMP were a little sympathetic in their release: “The RCMP recognizes that guidelines and regulations around the use of drones are continuing to evolve and asks operators to respect the safety tips and guidelines as outlined by Transport Canada.”