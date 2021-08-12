COVID-19 case counts are creeping up again in the South Okanagan – although not anywhere close to the levels seen to north of us – as health officials announced Thursday that vaccinations will be mandatory for those who work with some of B.C.’s most vulnerable residents.
There were 18 new cases recorded the week of Aug. 1-7 in Penticton, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. That was up from eight cases the week of July 25-31.
Summerland saw six new cases last week, up from just one the previous week, while Oliver-Osoyoos recorded six new cases last week, compared to five the week before.
But our numbers pale in comparison to those in other parts of the Okanagan.
In Vernon, there were 91 new infections last week, up from 59 the week before. And in the Central Okanagan, the tally last week stood at 849, nearly double the 450 seen the week prior.
Suring case counts driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant have turned the Central Okanagan into B.C.’s COVID-19 hotspot and triggered additional public health restrictions, such as a requirement for people to wear masks in public places.
Meanwhile, as of Aug. 10, approximately 70% of Penticton residents over the age of 12 had been fully vaccinated, according to the BCCDC. Summerland stood at 72% and Oliver-Osoyoos at 69%. The provincial average is 73%.
Health officials say unvaccinated people account for approximately 95% of current active cases.
With that in mind, B.C.’s provincial health officer announced Thursday that all staff working in long-term care and assisted living facilities must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Dr. Bonnie Henry said people living in such settings are at particular risk to COVID-19 and transmission from unvaccinated people has led to outbreaks.
The deadline for workers to get vaccinated is Oct. 12 and those who aren’t fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask until they’ve had two jabs.
The rules also apply to volunteers and personal care workers at the facilities.
There are currently eight COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the province, including one each in Kelowna and West Kelowna.
