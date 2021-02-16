Update: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.
Nathan Hilderbrand, vice-president of Canadian Horizons, issued the following statement to The Herald on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after council’s decision to turn down the proposed Vinterra Penticton development:
“We are obviously very disappointed with the decision today by mayor and council regarding our Vinterra neighbourhood proposal at 1050 Spiller Rd. As we have stated several times during this process, we have been diligently working on this project for over 10 years. We have undertaken every study and answered every question that has been asked of us by current and previous councils, staff, and the community. We have followed the approvals process as well as put forward a proposal that was exactly what this council adopted and supported in 2019 when they approved the current OCP.
“There have been countless hours of staff time put into this proposal which was reflected in the report staff put together and the details outlined in it.
“We will take some time to look at what options we have going forward. I feel bad for those individuals and families who are looking for a new home in Penticton in the coming years as your options just became less and more expensive with this council decision.”
---
Posted: Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Just hours after about 30 protesters rallied outside city hall, Penticton city council on Tuesday killed a proposed 300-home subdivision at the foot of the Naramata Bench.
Local politicians voted 6-0 against giving first reading to the necessary regulatory amendments, meaning Vinterra Penticton won’t even go to public consultation.
“I really see this as an urban project that’s trying to move out into the country,” said Coun. Katie Robinson, who made the motion to turn down the project.
While granting first reading would have only pushed Vinterra into the public realm ahead of a final decision from council, Robinson argued that sending a clear signal now will save the city and proponent time and money, plus give opponents some peace of mind.
Canadian Horizons wanted to build 307 single-family homes on a 50-hectare swath of natural hillside it owns at 1050 Spiller Rd., immediately north of the Campbell Mountain Landfill and at the foot of the Naramata Bench.
The company, which is based in Surrey and didn’t respond to a request for comment by press deadline Tuesday afternoon, also planned to punch in a new road through a second property it owns nearby at 880 Naramata Rd.
The development site – about half of which would have been preserved as natural areas – is already earmarked for growth in the Official Community Plan, which was updated in 2019, and in the Spiller Road/Reservoir Road Area Neighbourhood Concept Plan, which was adopted by council in 2014.
However, the land is zoned for country residential and a mobile home park, meaning Canadian Horizons needed city council to rezone it for increased density. Minor OCP amendments were also required.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield – a realtor who disclosed Tuesday that he helped Canadian Horizons purchase the land 15 years ago, but has obtained a recent legal opinion clearing him of any conflict now – suggested the existing zoning is appropriate, while Mayor John Vassilaki said he would never vote in favour of development in that area without upgrades to Naramata Road.
In a nod to well-organized opponents of the project who feared the development would be a stain on Naramata wine country, Coun. Judy Sentes applauded them for “their courage and determination to maintain their Napa Valley.”
And although he eventually voted against it, Coun. Campbell Watt was the lone voice in support of giving first reading to the zoning and OCP amendment bylaws.
“Ultimately, we’re not saying yes or no to the project,” noted Watt. “We are saying yes or no to public engagement, and I think a full engagement process will allow our community to get all of the facts.”
City staff had already spent weeks laying the groundwork for a public consultation campaign and performed a range of technical analyses that covered everything from future tax implications to required infrastructure upgrades.
Canadian Horizons estimated the project would create 1,000 jobs and $100 million in new investment over a 10-year buildout.
Its opponents, who last year formed the Society for the Preservation of the Naramata Bench, dispute those numbers and the need for such development in the first place.
“I want to see affordable housing for people who work in the Penticton area – not urban sprawl and $1-million homes, which is not going to solve the problem,” said Rob Van Westen, a Naramata agriculturalist who attended Tuesday’s lunch-hour demonstration in front of city hall.
Another protester, Marcia Lang, felt Vinterra was simply too much for the landscape.
“It will destroy the appeal and what attracts tourists to the Bench,” she said, before going on to note concerns about infrastructure upgrades and potential impacts on wildlife and the environment.
With files from Mark Brett/Special to The Herald