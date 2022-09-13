Oliver is shining a spotlight on its most outstanding citizens.
In collaboration with Oliver Parks & Recreation, the town recently handed out its 2021 Spirit of Oliver Awards.
The youth award went to Kael Koteles, who volunteered as an Oliver Ambassador at community events.
“As an ambassador, Kael spent the year helping many community groups as greeter, server, table busser and dishwasher. No matter the job, Kael tackled the service with a smile. He always greets you with a smile and 'How can I help?’ Kael was often the last to leave an event, making sure that the job was fully completed,” the town said in a press release.
“During this year, Kael was also involved with the fundraising and grand opening of Oliver Small Wheels Park. He is passionate about supporting youth activities in our community.”
Marian Nelmes won the award for outstanding individual volunteer. Sally Franks won the Community Roots award. Dennis Frewin picked up the Community Builder award. And the Oliver Mission Society won the group award.
The selection committee also singled out three agencies – Oliver Emergency Support Services, Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue and Oliver Volunteer Fire Department – and other volunteers involved in the response to last year’s Nk’Mip Creek wildfire for a special mention.
Oliver’s first Good Citizen Award was handed out in 1950 by the Junior Chamber of Commerce. Over the years, the program has expanded and is now overseen by the town.