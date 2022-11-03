RCMP officers in red serge march alongside a hearse carrying RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang's casket to her regimental funeral, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The 31-year-old officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she helped a City of Burnaby employee issue an eviction notice to a man living in a tent at a local park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck