The dangers of rural policing – and the elevated risks officers face on the front lines of the mental health crisis – were laid bare in a Penticton courtroom this week.
Keremeos RCMP Const. Zach Plensky, who was stabbed on the job earlier this year, testified Wednesday at a hearing in provincial court that helped a judge determine the attacker is not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder.
After responding to questions from lawyers, Plensky then answered a series of queries posed by Judge Greg Koturbash about rural policing in general.
Plensky earlier told the court he had just arrived home at the end of his shift around 2 a.m. on April 4, 2022, when he was called back out to a disturbance in nearby Ashnola Village. Plensky, who said such calls are a daily occurrence in Keremeos, was the only officer on duty that morning.
“After hours, our backup is in Penticton,” he said.
Plensky also mentioned his police radio wasn’t working that morning, leaving him without a direct link to help.
“Did you ever determine what the fault was with the dispatch radios?” asked Koturbash.
“No, I haven’t been given that information,” said Plensky, adding later he believed some radio repeaters were malfunctioning at the time.
Finally, the judge raised the concept of the Car 40 program, which sees a mental health nurse paired with a police officer. Such nurses receive special training and can help de-escalate situations while also connecting people to supports.
The program operates in Kelowna and Kamloops and some parts of the Lower Mainland, and officials from the City of Penticton have been leading calls to expand it to smaller communities.
What makes the program most effective, said Plensky, is the nurse’s ability to help people who aren’t necessarily a risk to themselves or others, but are in clear need of assistance.
“That nurse can actually call a doctor and have someone certified that may not fall under the guidelines (police must follow) in the Mental Health Act. It just gives them a little more power and a little more intervention than the current law allows,” explained Plensky.
“Right now, (police) have to justify a very specific set of parameters in order to detain someone and demand they get a mental health assessment.”