Community in Action

Dr. Jeff Harries isn’t the only mover and shaker in his family. His daughter, Annie, was recently recognized with a Leader of Tomorrow Award from the ALS Society of B.C. in honour of her fundraising efforts. With the help of her eight siblings, she raised $10,220 for the society through the sale of Purdy’s Chocolates last Christmas. The cause is near and dear to her heart because her dad was diagnosed with the disease three years ago. Since then, the retired Penticton family doctor has devoted himself to raising awareness about a suite of drugs that can help treat alcohol use disorder.