A teenage girl says a man in a white van with a broken window tried to sell her something on Tuesday.
The incident, which police describe as a “strange interaction,” happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Rutland Road North.
“The yet-to-be identified man attempted to sell the teen an item and when she had refused several times, he drove away,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.
“The individual was reportedly driving an older white van with a broken rear window. According to the teen, a woman was seated in the vehicle’s front passenger seat,” Noseworthy said.
The driver was described as white, with a tanned complexion, and short dark hair. He had missing and broken teeth.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-762-3300.