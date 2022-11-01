A small commercial building with big potential at a busy intersection in the south end of Penticton has been given a new lease on life – and soon a coffee shop.
Once home to a travel agency and drive-thru water bottle filling station, the building at 2904 Skaha Lake Road was dated and empty when it went on the market in early 2021.
Scott Bowland, a local realtor and mortgage broker, saw the potential though, and purchased it with a partner to serve as headquarters for his My Property Central Real Estate Group.
After extensive renovations to the building, which lies at the busy intersection of Skaha Lake Road and Green Avenue West and boasts plenty of parking, Bowland and his five-person team moved in near the end of August 2021.
“For me, it was a prime location, and for our business we don’t necessarily have to be downtown,” said Bowland, a licensed realtor and mortgage broker, in an interview Tuesday.
“For traffic, you can’t beat it. Walmart is always going to be one of the busier places in town, so being kitty-corner to it never hurts.”
My Property Central Real Estate Group is an umbrella company that holds Bowland’s other businesses: an eXp Realty office, a Dominion Lending Centre branch and My Property Central New Homes and Renovations.
But there will be more.
With space to spare in the building, Bowland – who was the first Dominion Lending franchisee in Penticton – set his sights on attracting a coffee shop as a tenant.
After coming close to signing up a couple of major national chains, Bowland changed tack and struck a deal with Second Cup Coffee, which is ubiquitous in Ontario and Quebec but currently has just five outlets in B.C.
Bowland expects the cafe to open in January – but not soon enough for some.
“We get people everyday coming in saying: ‘When’s it going to open?’” said Bowland with a laugh.