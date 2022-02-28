Emergency fire crews responded to the following 911 calls for fire service.

Saturday, Feb. 26

12 a.m., Road 13 at Highway 97, Oliver, motor vehicle accident, extrication

6:03 a.m., Braid Street, cardiac (OD)

8:17 a.m., Winnipeg Street, cardiac (OD)

3:46 p.m., King Street, medical assist

7:58 p.m., Skaha Lake Road, cardiac (OD)

9:09 p.m., Naramata Road at Sutherland Road, motor vehicle accident

9:49 p.m., Winnipeg Street, assist other agency

10:54 p.m., Walden Cres., carbon monoxide alarm

11:57 p.m., Lakeshore Drive, medical assist

Sunday, Feb. 27

4:21 a.m., Highway 3, Keremeos, motor vehicle accident, extrication

6:28 a.m., Kelly Ave., Summerland, burning complaint

11:04 a.m., Main Street, assist other agency

8:48 p.m., Van Horne Street, assist other agency

Monday, Feb. 28

6:43 a.m., Ellis Ave., Hedley, assist other agency