Emergency fire crews responded to the following 911 calls for fire service.
Saturday, Feb. 26
12 a.m., Road 13 at Highway 97, Oliver, motor vehicle accident, extrication
6:03 a.m., Braid Street, cardiac (OD)
8:17 a.m., Winnipeg Street, cardiac (OD)
3:46 p.m., King Street, medical assist
7:58 p.m., Skaha Lake Road, cardiac (OD)
9:09 p.m., Naramata Road at Sutherland Road, motor vehicle accident
9:49 p.m., Winnipeg Street, assist other agency
10:54 p.m., Walden Cres., carbon monoxide alarm
11:57 p.m., Lakeshore Drive, medical assist
Sunday, Feb. 27
4:21 a.m., Highway 3, Keremeos, motor vehicle accident, extrication
6:28 a.m., Kelly Ave., Summerland, burning complaint
11:04 a.m., Main Street, assist other agency
8:48 p.m., Van Horne Street, assist other agency
Monday, Feb. 28
6:43 a.m., Ellis Ave., Hedley, assist other agency