The Okanagan Dream Rally, in which owners of luxury vehicles pay to drive children on a tour of the Valley, is coming back after a pandemic-induced hiatus.
Last held in 2019, this year’s event is set for July 30. Organizers hope to raise $1 million for charity.
“With the Okanagan Dream Rally, we hope to provide special children and their families with an incredibly fun-filled experience of being in the co-pilot seat of a dream car for a day that will create memories to last a lifetime,” organizers say.
Owners of these kinds of cars can join: Alfa Romeo; BMW M; Bugatti; Ferrari; Hummer; Jaguar; Karma; Lamborghini; Porsche 911; Rolls Royce; Tesla S; and Viper. Some exceptions, such as for classic cars, are possible, organizers say.
Drivers, who come from around Western Canada for the event, pay $450 to join the rally. Children with special needs and facing other challenges are invited to ride along in the cars.
Hundreds of fancy cars touring together along Highway 97 between Kelowna and Penticton and back again produces quite the sight and the rally draws large numbers of spectators, with people standing along the route and on overpasses.
First held in 2016, the rally raised more than $1.2 million the last two years it was staged with proceeds to Ronald McDonald House and the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation. For more information, see okanagandreamrally.com