Expect your city tax notice to land in your mailbox any day now.
The deadline to pay taxes in Penticton is 4 p.m. on July 29, after which a 10% penalty will be applied.
Taxes can be paid in person at city hall, through online banking services, by putting a cheque in the mail or a 24-hour drop box outside city hall, or via credit card through the city’s website with a 1.75% third-party surcharge.
Property owners are reminded to apply for their B.C. homeowners’ grant well in advance of the deadline and to consider tax deferment if necessary.
For more information, email taxdeferment@gov.bc.ca or call 1-888-355-2700.