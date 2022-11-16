Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth. It was lightly edited.
The Oliver RCMP continue to see a very concerning rise in business break and enters over the last six weeks and urge people to be diligent in protecting their property.
Ensure that your video surveillance is in working order, that your business alarm is set and keep an eye out.
Although we have had success in arresting the culprits responsible for a number of these incidents there are still individuals in our community that are active in committing criminal acts. I can assure you that the evidence gathered at a number of scenes will lead to the identification of those responsible.
Below are synopses of the most recent incidents.
Nov. 5, 4:50 a.m.: A business in the 5800 block of Main Street was broken into and the lone male intruder was interrupted and scared off by the owner. He fled northbound on Main Street on foot with a small amount of change, some cigarettes and some other items. The male was described as about five-foot-eight, stocky build, black trench jacket with white markings on the back. The suspect entered the store by smashing the front door and removing it from the hinges. The door was not secured properly as it was awaiting repairs from a B&E the previous month.
Nov. 10: Oliver RCMP received a report from the owner of a business in the 6000 block of Main Street. When arriving to work they found the front glass door had been smashed in. Two cash tills had been rummaged through with money taken. The safe had been dragged outside but had been left behind unopened. The scene was processed for fingerprints and other evidence. The break and enter occurred sometime overnight but the exact time is unknown as there was no security footage or alarm.
Nov. 12, 6:10 a.m.: The manager of a store in the 6300 block of Main Street reported being broken into sometime overnight. The front door glass had been smashed. No cash was on site. Food and other items were stolen. The matter remains under investigation with video footage, and forensic evidence to be examined to potentially identify a suspect.
Nov. 12, 7:04 a.m.: Complainant contacted police reporting the front glass door at a business located in the 6200 block of Main Street had been smashed. Police attended and confirmed a break and enter. Video footage shows a lone male break the glass and enter through the front door. The front desk was rummaged through and several items taken. There was no cash on scene to be stolen. Break in occurred at 5:02 a.m. Forensic examination of the scene provided police with evidence to further this investigation.
Nov. 14, 8:30 a.m.: Oliver RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a business in the 8500 block of Highway 97, Gallagher Lake. The office building had been entered by damaging the front door handle. Desk drawers were broken into and rummaged through as well as a work vehicle containing tools. It is unclear what, if anything, was taken as the matter is still being investigated at the time of writing. The Forensic Identification Section attended and seized evidence that may identify a suspect.