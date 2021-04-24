KEREMEOS – Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos.
One staff member and one resident have tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing is occurring and anyone in close contact with these individuals are provided direction on self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.
Orchard Haven is a long-term care facility operated by Interior Health. It has 38 publicly funded long-term care beds.
Interior Health will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing infection control and preventive measures. To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits at this site.
Interior Health continues to take steps to protect the health of all staff, individuals in care and families at long-term care homes. This includes:
· Ensuring long-term care staff members are only working at one care home (as per the provincial single site order).
· Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.
· Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.
· Offering vaccine to all residents and staff.
Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:
· Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.
· Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
· Practise physical distancing and use a mask if you cannot.
· Wash your hands often.
· Avoid non-essential travel.
Booking a COVID-19 test:
Online: You can book an appointment online through the COVID-19 Test Booking Form: https://interiorhealthcovid.secureform.ca/index.php
By phone: Call the COVID-19 Test Booking Line at 1-877-740-7747 for assistance with booking your test.
Interior Health has frequently updated COVID-19 information on its public website www.interiorhealth.ca