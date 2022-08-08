As the Keremeos Creek wildfire enters its 11th day, a second emergency reception centre has opened.
A centre at Victory Hall in Keremeos opened Sunday at 10 a.m. and there are now two operating, the other at Princess Margaret School in Penticton.
As of Monday’s press deadline, there are 547 people in the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen and Village of Keremeos under evacuation order and another 1,050 on alert.
Highway 3A remains closed.
Even with the order, some are refusing to leave their homes. Others, officials say, are being “belligerent” with fire personnel and RCMP.
“People are frustrated, but also understanding of the hard work that’s going on in protecting their homes,” RDOS director Brad Roberts said at Monday’s press briefing.
“Why is this? I don’t see fire in my backyard,” Roberts said. We’re crossing our fingers, we want to see this end quickly, but we understand the necessity of BC Wildfire keeping them safe and us safe.”
Since discovered on July 29, the wildfire has grown to 5,903 hectares and the focus has shifted from Apex Mountain’s village to the Olalla and Keremeos area.
“There’s no massive fire growth in that (Apex) direction,” BC Wildfire information officer Bryan Zandberg said. “It’s not growing in leaps and bounds. It’s in a good place, pretty stable. A wind event could change all of that on the drop of a hat.”
But, it’s still classified as being “out-of-control.”
A total of 405 firefighters along with 43 pieces of heavy equipment and 16 medium and heavy helicopters are presently being used.
Weather on Monday was good for the crews, Zandberg said.
“We’re making really good gains. Olalla is looking pretty stable. We still have some structures of concern on Green Mountain Road and going north. We did not see a lot of wind and aside from the heat, it was a really good weekend,” he said.