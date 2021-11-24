This weekend you can kick off the holiday season with a brisk run around downtown Penticton.
Hoodoo Adventures and the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society present the 12th annual Santa Rec Run this coming Sunday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m.
The race will start and end at the Loco Landing parking lot in Penticton and will head along the beautiful lakeshore and through the downtown core, past all the festive lights of the community and businesses.
Proceeds will help support the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society, which delivers programming to local youth.
Entries cost $15 for kids, $20 for adults and $50 for families. To register, visit www.youthoutdoorreacreationsociety.ca or call 250-492-3888.