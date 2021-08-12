Now it’s official.
Joan Phillip has officially received the nod to be the NDP candidate in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola in the next federal election.
The party raised $10,000 for the campaign during its virtual nomination meeting.
In a statement, Phillip said: “I am honoured to have this opportunity to represent the people of the Central Okanagan- Similkameen-Nicola riding. We are all feeling the direct impacts of climate inaction in Ottawa with increasing drought, extreme heat and wildfires, as well as growing income inequality,. If elected I would also focus on Universal Pharmacare, tax justice and the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.”
Some Ottawa pundits were saying Thursday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could call an election on Sunday for Sept. 20.
Conservative Dan Albas is the incumbent in the COSN riding. Merritt teacher Sarah Eves will run for the Liberals.
Phillip finished third in the riding in the 2019 vote.