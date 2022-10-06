A fun night of barbecued burgers, Cannery Brewing beers and music from Kyle Anderson will help raise money for St. Saviour’s Church’s community-outreach programs on Saturday, Oct. 15
“We are excited to host a burger and beer night to bring people together to have fun and raise money for programs that support people in need in our community,” said St. Saviour’s Rector Nick Pang in a press release.
St. Saviour’s outreach activities include a daily free lunch through Soupateria, a free store to provide clothing to local social agencies for their clients, primarily women and people dealing with homelessness, and a community meal, a chance for families in need to enjoy a complimentary meal. Families have also been provided with gift cards for school items and Christmas supplies.
The Burger and Beer event runs will run 5-9 p.m. at St. Saviour’s Church Hall, 150 Orchard Ave.
The $20 ticket price includes a barbecued burger with all the trimmings, a generous helping of coleslaw and your choice of a Cannery Brewing beer, soft drink or bottled water. Additional burgers or beer are $5 each; soft drinks and water are $2.
Tickets to the event are by advance purchase only and are limited to those 19 and over. To arrange your tickets, please call St. Saviour’s Church at 250-492-4325 or email info@stsaviourspenticton.ca