B.C. Premier John Horgan has completed cancer treatment.
“They had the phasers on stun and my treatment is complete,” the politician and Star Trek fan said in a handwritten note he posted to Facebook on Monday.
Horgan said he had finished 35 sessions of radiation at the Victoria Cancer Clinic and thanked the clinic staff. Horgan said he was “a little less robust than before, but feeling better every day.”
In October, Horgan announced that he had discovered a lump on his neck.
Throughout the process, the premier remained on the job and worked virtually, but tapped Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth to serve as deputy premier as a precaution.
Weeks later in November, Horgan said the biopsy revealed that the growth in his throat was cancer and that he would begin radiation treatment shortly.
When he was in his 40s, Horgan survived bladder cancer.
“It’s important, I think, for people to understand that this isn’t the first time I’ve experienced a health issue like this,” Horgan said in October.
“It’s the extraordinary efforts of our public health-care system that gives me complete confidence that all will be fine for me.”
—Vancouver Sun