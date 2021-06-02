Acting editor’s note: This is the eighth candidate profile in advance of the June 19 byelection in Penticton. We’re offering the same opportunity to all candidates. Please email freelancer Keith Lacey directly if you wish to have a profile published. Reach him at: Pentictonlazer2021@hotmail.com
A local business owner and community volunteer who finished second behind John Vassilaki in the 2018 mayoralty race has thrown his hat into the ring to become the newest member of Penticton city council.
Jason Cox, 47, is one of 10 candidates running in the June 19 byelection for a single seat previously held by Jake Kimberley, who resigned due to health reasons.
Since moving to Penticton 20 years ago, Cox has gained extensive work experience as a business banker and entrepreneur, and gotten involved in the community.
He is a three-time president of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, two-time president of the South Okanagan-Similkameen Brain Injury Society and has been involved with the South Okanagan United Way, Canadian Mental Health Association, Penticton Athletic Commission and various advisory committees struck by the City of Penticton.
Despite not having any previous political experience, Cox said leading an influential organization like the local chamber of commerce on three separate occasions over the past 16 years has taught him a lot about leadership, co-operation, working in tandem with other community-minded leaders and making decisions to try and make Penticton a better place to live.
“I believe that I have the experience in the community and on city committees and with volunteer organizations to know the issues facing the city and can be an effective contributor to finding solutions from day one,” he said.
“I think I offer voters someone who has a strong track record of involvement in the community and I can contribute to the team immediately with strong consensus building and advocacy skills. I have experience being elected by a constituency and standing up for this community.”
Cox says his priorities if elected will be improving public safety, building a strong local economy, taking measures to create more good-paying, full-time jobs, increasing access to affordable housing and tackling critical issues such as homelessness, poverty, mental health and addictions.