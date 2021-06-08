In an effort to better understand how residents prefer to get their news, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has launched a follow-up to its 2020 citizens’ survey.
The five-question survey is open now through Aug. 31 and focuses on respondents’ preferred channels for communications, such as newspapers and social media.
“This is especially important during emergencies,” said RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich in a press release.
“With a large number of property owners residing outside the area, it’s important to establish clear channels for the distribution of information.”
An electronic version of the survey can be completed by visiting www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.
Paper copies are available at municipal offices in Princeton, Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos and Summerland and at the RDOS head office in Penticton. You can also find them at fire halls in Kaleden, Willowbrook, Okanagan Falls, Anarchist Mountain and Tulameen.
The broader 2020 citizens’ survey ran from Sept. 2 to Nov. 1 and received 223 responses.
Among those who participated, 43.9% rated their quality of life as good and 30.9% as very good. Residential growth and water quality and protection were cited as the two most-pressing issues facing the RDOS. Crime prevention was third.