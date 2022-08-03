On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at approximately 10:00 P.M. Frontline Officers with the Kelowna RCMP were advised by Kelowna General Hospital that a male had been brought to the hospital suffering from a gun shot wound.
The Lower Mainland resident was seriously wounded. The male was transported to hospital by an unidentified associate and is not expected to survive his injuries.
Investigators have confirmed the shooting occurred at a business located in the 1800 block of KLO Rd in Kelowna.
While is it in the early stages of the investigation, early indications are that this is connected to people who are well—known to police. The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is working closely with its partners to determine a motive.
“Incidents of this nature are concerning to say the least, it is our belief that this was a targeted incident. The police would like to assure the public that there is a team of dedicated resources assigned to this investigation and want to ensure that the public that the safety of the citizens of Kelowna remains our primary focus” said Inspector Beth McAndie, Investigative Services Officer for Kelowna Detachment
The Kelowna RCMP are asking that if anyone has dash cam recordings or was a witness to this incident to please contact the RCMP at (250) 762-3300. Or leave an anonymous tip at The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.net