A 27-year-old man from Quebec died late Tuesday after apparently throwing himself into traffic on Highway 97 near Oliver.
The victim’s erratic behaviour, which included yelling and jumping into traffic, was first reported to the Oliver RCMP detachment shortly before 11 p.m.
“Minutes later, a second call was received after the man allegedly jumped in front of and was struck by a southbound van on Highway 97 near Sportsmans Bowl Road. The collision threw the man into the northbound lane where he was struck by a second vehicle,” said RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda in a press release.
Despite efforts of bystanders and paramedics, the victim died later in hospital.
“The BC Coroners Service is also investigating this unexpected death to determine all the facts,” said Bayda.
“As per the Coroners Act, to protect the privacy of the deceased, identification or further details will not be released.”