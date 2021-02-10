A lengthy prison term likely awaits a man convicted Wednesday in connection with a horrific sexual assault inside a Penticton motel room.
“Simply put, his story did not ring true,” Justice Gordon Weatherill said in his decision to find Darren Webb guilty on two counts, aggravated sexual assault and assault causing bodily harm, following a six-day trial in B.C. Supreme Court.
Webb, 51, remains free on bail while awaiting preparation of a pre-sentencing report and psychological evaluation, the results of which are expected in May.
There’s no mandatory minimum sentence for aggravated sexual assault, but it carries with it a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
Crown counsel Nashina Devji said outside court she will likely suggest a federal prison term of at least two years.
The offences related to an incident Aug. 24, 2018, inside a room at the Pass Motor Inn.
In her testimony last year, the victim – who can’t be identified due to a publication ban – said she had been living at the motel for a few weeks and arrived home from work on the night in question to find Webb in her suite.
The victim said Webb, with whom she had a non-sexual relationship, forced her into a separate bedroom, where the assaults took place. She described Webb trying to choke and gag her with a towel, and trying to force vaginal and anal intercourse.
The victim described frantic efforts to fight back, and said the incident ended suddenly when Webb let her go.
Dr. Julie Parker, who examined the victim at Kelowna General Hospital about 12 hours after the incident, described the victim’s injuries as akin to those seen in childbirth.
The victim also had bruises and abrasions on her face, arms and legs that the doctor said were consistent with an assault.
"I would classify this as severe. I have not had to document this amount of injury before in a sexual assault case,” said Dr. Parker.
By contrast, Webb testified he and the victim had been engaged to be married since 2009 and moved around a lot until finding a room at the Pass Motor Inn. He described their relationship as sexual, despite the pair being intimate just once in the five years prior to the incident.
On the night in question, Webb told the court, the victim began performing oral sex on him at his request, but he ended it after five minutes because she “wasn’t into it.”
Justice Weatherill acknowledged some parts of the victim’s evidence were “confusing,” but otherwise found she was credible based on the strength of the “stoic, determined manner” in which she testified, plus the independent evidence of Dr. Parker.
On the contrary, the judge rejected Webb’s version of events as non-sensical in parts.
“I conclude the accused wanted more to the relationship with the complainant than she wanted or was prepared to give,” said Weatherill.
“He became upset, frustrated and fed up with the arrangement and reached his breaking point.”
The judge noted Webb also hurt his case when he sent the victim t a text message a month after the incident – contrary to a no-contact order – in which he bemoaned what could have been if the only the victim had shared his vision for a long-term relationship.
“I think if you would have actually committed in this way, none of this ever would have happened,” Webb’s message said.