Members of the public are invited to support the Fraternal Order of Eagles annual Fill the Food Gap drive.
On Saturday, drop off non-perishable food items at The Eagles hall located at 1197 Main Street (corner of Calgary Ave. and Main Street) anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.
Volunteers will be from Kettle Valley Memorial and Total Restoration Services, along with the Eagles and its auxiliary.
The items will be collected and dropped off to fill the pantries of “Fill the Food Gap Penticton,” a low-barrier food
hamper program run as an umbrella
project of Keep the Cold Off Penticton.
The most-needed items are rice, pasta, canned goods, pasta sauce, crackers, cookies, jars of peanut butter, canned tuna and canned salmon.
Cash donations are also being accepted.
The food drive will benefit families in need, seniors and single parents.