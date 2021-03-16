Despite one of the earliest starts to the winter driving season in recent memory, there’s still plenty of cash left in the City of Penticton’s snow-clearing budget for the latter part of 2021.
The city spent approximately $475,000 on snow and ice control in 2020, which slightly exceeded its budget of $423,000, according to public works manager Len Robson.
So far in 2021, the total spent stands at $246,000, representing a little over half of the $438,500 budget available.
The budget covers snow removal on everything from roads and sidewalks to parks and bus stops.
This past winter season, city de-icer trucks hit the streets Oct. 22, 2020, to prepare for the arrival of a snowstorm, marking what Robson said at the time was quite likely a record.
Those de-icer trucks, which are also used to plow the streets, don’t actually have to be ready for service until Nov. 1, according to a city policy.