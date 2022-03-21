A Kelowna anti-vaxx protester who made national headlines last year for racist remarks directed at a security guard is facing charges on a different matter.
Bruce Orydzuk will appear in Kelowna court on April 14 to face charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 26, 2021, and the alleged comments were directed at a TV reporter.
Orydzuk has not yet been charged overa July 21 incident in which a video showed Orydzuk’s tirade at a security guard wearing a turban outside of a Kelowna immunization clinic.
“Move back to your country,” said Orydzuk. “You’re disgusting. Go back to India. We don’t want you here.”
The video drew widespread condemnation, with B.C. Premier John Horgan even weighing in on Twitter.
“This is vile, racist behaviour. If this is how you treat people, you are the problem,” wrote Horgan. “Racism is a scourge and we must stand together against it to build a better province.”