Children delight in traditional potato sack races at the Summerland Fall Fair held outside Arts Centre Park and the Ryga Centre, Saturday. The fall fair is more than 100 years old. The event included old-school activities for the kids, food, live music, goat petting, vendor and information booths and the always-popular zucchini races.

