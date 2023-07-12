This story was updated Thursday at 8:20 a.m. to include comments by South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings.
A Pierre Poilievre-led government would get tough on crime, the Conservative leader told a room of supporters, Wednesday evening at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
In what was his first visit to Penticton since becoming Tory leader last fall, Poilievre held an old-fashioned rally. Unlike other recent Conservative leaders, the doors were open to whoever wanted to attend with the crowd estimated just shy of 1,500.
“We all believe there should be a second chance when someone makes a mistake, but we don’t believe there should be a 150th chance,” Poilievre said. “In Vancouver, the same 40 people were arrested 6,000 times. That is 150 arrests per criminal, per year. Why? Because your local NDP MP and Justin Trudeau brought in the catch-and-release system that allows criminals same-day release.
“We need serious time for serious crimes. We’ll bring in jail and not bail for repeat violent offenders and restore safety to our communities.”
After Central Okanagan-Similkameen Nicola member of Parliament Dan Albas warmed the crowd up, followed by Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray and Poilievre’s wife Anaida, the Conservative leader spoke for 30 minutes. He then stayed afterward to pose for selfies and greet supporters.
At the beginning of his speech, he shared memories of coming to Penticton from Alberta as a child for summer vacation. He touched regularly on the theme of everyday working Canadians falling behind, the improbability of young people owning a house and a lack of affordable housing for seniors.
He encouraged the crowd to engage in three-word chants — “Bring it home” and “Scrap the (carbon) tax.”
He blamed Canada’s problems on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, aided by the NDP and referenced South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings several times, but never by name.
Poilievre received the most audience reaction late in his address when he commented on the opioid crisis, promising to sue the “corrupt big pharma companies that caused this crisis — make them pay.”
A Conservative government would ban hard drugs and stop providing a safe supply. The money saved would be redirected to treatment, he said.
“Under Trudeau, we’ve lost 30,000 Canadians to drug overdoses and that’s just in the last eight years. In British Columbia, drug overdoses are up 300% compared to when Trudeau took office. His solution is to decriminalize crack, heroin, meth, amphetamines and other hard drugs — the same drugs that are killing people. And worse than that, he uses your tax dollars to give out highly-addictive drugs that are as powerful as heroin. He says that this is safe.”
When reached for comment Thursday morning, Cannings said: ‘It’s a medical problem, not a criminal problem. Locking people up doesn’t work. What is shown to work is decriminalization and safe supply.”
The local MP went on to say: “Talk to any mother or father who has lost a son or daughter to this, they will say the Conservative approach would kill more people. We need a safe supply to keep them alive and that will give them the opportunity to engage with them and get them the treatment that they need.”
Poilievre concluded his address speaking of “freedom”. His list of priorities includes banning the Bank of Canada from creating essential bank digital currency, putting an end to COVID mandates, no longer muzzling university professors, no mandatory digital ID and banning his ministers from any involvement in the World Economic Forum.
Front-row dignitaries included MPs Albas, Frank Caputo, Gray and Mel Arnold along with Penticton MLA Dan Ashton.
Poilievre’s day in Penticton included a media scrum in the morning followed by lunch at the Dragonboat Pub. He was scheduled to spend Thursday in the Kootenays, also part of the SO-WK riding which has been represented by Cannings since 2015.