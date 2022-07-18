In an effort to make sure more people have access to the right equipment for their do-it-yourself projects, Penticton and Area Co-operative Enterprises is planning to build its own tool library.
The non-profit is currently surveying the community to find out which tools are most in demand. Options range from drain snakes and yard equipment to oil change kits and food dehydrators. The survey is available online at: www.forms.gle/Z8Gqv8arGWo5VEdk6.
The tool library would be the first of its kind in the Okanagan Valley.
PACE, which pays a living wage to members who have barriers to traditional employment, operates a recycling depot and computer shop in downtown Penticton, plus provides recycling services at two local landfills.
For more information, visit www.pacepenticton.com.