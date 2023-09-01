With school beginning on Tuesday, the Okanagan Skaha School District’s breakfast program needs a few more volunteers.
There are five schools in SD67 - four elementary plus one secondary - which offer hot breakfasts to students in need.
Volunteers may offer their services for up to five days a week or can be a spare for if and when a crew becomes shorthanded.
A criminal background check is required.Food Safe is preferred, but not mandatory.
Shifts are from 7:30-9 a.m. on weekday mornings during the school year.
To volunteer, contact Joni Cutler at 250-490-7957 or email: joniandbill@telus.net