A four-day preliminary inquiry has been scheduled for September to test the evidence against accused murderer Wade Cudmore.
Cudmore is charged with the first-degree murders of Kamloops brothers Carlos and Erick Fryer, whose bodies were discovered in May 2021 in a wooded area near Naramata.
His preliminary inquiry, after which a judge will determine if there’s enough evidence to send the matter to trial, is slated to run Sept. 26-29 in provincial court in Penticton.
The dates were confirmed during a brief hearing Thursday, the details of which are covered by a publication ban intended to avoid potentially tainting a jury.
Cudmore, who appeared via videoconference from the Okanagan Correctional Centre, said little during Thursday’s session.
His mother, Kathy Richardson, was killed in June 2021 at her Naramata home. No arrests have been announced in connection to her death. Police have said all three slayings were related to the broader B.C. drug trade.
Anthony Graham, who is co-accused with Cudmore on the Fryer murders, has been on the lam since charges were announced in June 2021.