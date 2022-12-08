Helping others at Christmas time is a two-way street for residents of The Hamlets Penticton, their families and staff.
“Especially for our residents, the seniors, this an opportunity to re-connect,” said Carolyn Denise, Hamlets recreation manager, who is co-ordinating the facility’s giving campaign.
“They’re (residents) are just thrilled to be contributing to the community that they’ve lived in all their lives.
“This is just an awesome local objective to be involved with, especially when there’s such a great need for low-income families and the homeless situation in Penticton.”
For the second time this season, the goods they collected were donated to a pair of organizations that give their time and efforts to help the less fortunate on a year-round basis.
The donations were shared between the Penticton Overdose Prevention Society (POPS) and the Fill the Food Gap (FFG), both of which work together to help those in need.
POPS works primarily with the homeless, providing them with clothes and other supplies while FFG looks after the food requirements of everyone from struggling families to seniors and whomever else is in need.
“This (donation) has just helped a ton,” said Cherith Robson of the FFG. “It really means a lot to both of us to have the Hamlets do something and I think it sets a precedent for other places to do the same.
Desiree Surowski of POPS agreed: “It’s just wonderful to see so many organizations like the Hamlets come together just to help us keep people warm and fed over the winter.”