Everything else being equal, the average Summerland homeowner can expect to pay an extra $100 for district-supplied utilities in 2022.
Council on Tuesday gave tentative approval to a trio of rate hikes that are due to be confirmed at a special meeting Friday.
Water rates are expected to rise 5%, adding $41.43 to the average annual bill, sewer rates are slated to climb 4.2% at an annualized cost of $17.80, and power rates are set to spike 2.5%, tacking on an extra $41.92.
That would lift the total cost of power, water and sewer for an average homeowner to $3,023 per year. The district considers $800,000 to be the value of an average home.
Most of the increases are designed to build up the individual utilities’ reserve accounts, rather than pay for operational costs.
A staff report noted the district’s utility reserves totalled $14.4 million at the end of 2021, while the replacement cost of utility infrastructure was in the range of $367 million.
Now that the utility rates are tentatively set, council can turn its attention in January to the 2022 budget and the tax requisition that will be required to fund it.
Finance manager David Svetlichny told council inflation will have a “more severe” impact on the general budget that it did on the district’s utilities.