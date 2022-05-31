A resourceful Penticton RCMP officer found just the right tool for the job last weekend when a motorist became stranded in the woods near the 3 Blind Mice trail network.
Police say the driver’s car got stuck Saturday in a fast-moving creek with limited access. To make the rescue, the Mountie rode in on an RCMP-issued all-terrain vehicle and pulled out the stranded car.
“Our region covers a lot of ground with different terrain. We come equipped with all kinds of special tools to respond to any call, in any area,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release.
“This summer, don’t be surprised if you see an officer patrolling the KVR trail on an ATV or quad. Much like we patrol the waters, we keep the trails safe, too!”