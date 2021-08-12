As of Wednesday, 82.2% (3,809,806) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 71.1% (3,296,603) have received their second dose.
In addition, 83.0% (3,592,053) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 72.9% (3,151,609) have received their second dose.
B.C. reported 536 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 153,849 cases in the province since the pandemic began.
There are 3,585 active cases of COVID-19 and 148,446 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 72 individuals are in hospital and 29 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
The new/active cases include:
— 135 new cases in Fraser Health. Total active cases: 699
— 105 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health. Total active cases: 493
— 258 new cases in Interior Health. Total active cases: 2,045
— 12 new cases in Northern Health. Total active cases: 116
— 26 new cases in Island Health. Total active cases: 222
— No new cases of people who reside outside of Canada. Total active cases: 10
— In the past 24 hours, one new death (Interior Health) has been reported, for an overall total of 1,778.
There are active outbreaks in: Holyrood Manor, Kin Village West Court, Evergreen Baptist Care Society (Fraser Health); Nelson Jubilee Manor, Kootenay Street Village, Cottonwoods Care Centre, Brookhaven Care Centre (Interior Health); and Discovery Harbour (Island Health).
Since December 2020, the province has administered 7,114,250 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.