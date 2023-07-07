Smile of the day

Wanda Crowell’s last official day with the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen was June 30. She began her career there in 1999 as a receptionist, answering calls about Y2K concerns. Since 2006, she has been the building inspector administrative assistant. She had an extra reason to smile this week. Her grandson celebrated his third birthday.
