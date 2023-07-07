Smile of the day

This photo appeared on Page A3 of The Herald's print edition of Friday, July 7, 2023.

Wanda Crowell’s last official day with the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen was June 30. She began her career there in 1999 as a receptionist, answering calls about Y2K concerns. Since 2006, she has been the building inspector administrative assistant. She had an extra reason to smile this week. Her grandson celebrated his third birthday.

