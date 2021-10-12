Other people’s waste has proven to be a valuable source of jobs for a unique social enterprise that’s celebrating its 20th anniversary in the Peach City.
While the group, Penticton and Area Co-operative Enterprises, operates on a for-profit basis, its main goal is to provide jobs for member workers, who have barriers to traditional employment.
“Anybody that wants to work should have an opportunity to do so, and I hope in 20 years that’s still the goal,” said operations manager Tracy Rexin.
Such employment barriers – mainly mental health issues, but also physical disabilities, addictions and even recent incarceration – aren’t a problem for PACE, which offers flexible scheduling and a variety of jobs for its members.
PACE’s main business lines include collecting electronic waste at its downtown Penticton headquarters, sorting construction debris at the Okanagan Falls landfill, and recycling mattresses at the Campbell Mountain Landfill.
They’re the kinds of non-public-facing jobs on which PACE was built.
Approximately 40 members help share the load, most of them working 15 hours per week so as not to affect their disability pensions. And they all make $16.50 per hour, which is $1.30 more than minimum wage.
Among the unique scheduling practices offered by PACE are worker pools, which allow multiple people to share a single full-time position.
“There’s a huge, untapped pool of talent out there of people with barriers and disabilities who can’t necessarily work a 40-hour work week or they can’t work eight hours in a row,” said Rexin.
“If you’ve got a position that needs to be filled, why does it matter that it’s one person filling it? Why can’t you have five people filling it?”
Besides collecting electronic waste for recycling – approximately 91,000 kilograms last year alone, including TVs, stereos, toys, photocopiers, small appliances and more – PACE also has a team of technicians that refurbishes donated computers and sells them at rock-bottom prices.
Among the workers in that department is Alex, 30, who’s closing in on two years with PACE, where the self-taught computer expert finally found a home for his skills.
“I’ve had a passion for electronics and computers for a long time, and PACE gave me an opportunity to bring the study here that I’ve been able to do independently. There’s an application for it here,” said Alex, who asked to be identified by a pseudonym because of the stigma attached to some employment barriers.
He used to work at a traditional job, before “a series of events in my life that led to certain needs and PACE was able to fulfill those needs.”
Now, besides enjoying the work and non-traditional schedule, Alex also appreciates the philosophy at PACE.
“I like how PACE is sustainable. We focus on sustainable goals and it’s unusual how we can employ people with barriers and needs, yet still have a sustainable model to support that,” he said.
Rexin suggested the entire community benefits when people find productive work.
“It makes me feel good to see the workers succeed and to see them flourish. It’s important to your self-worth to do something,” she said.
PACE is always hiring and always on the hunt for new contracts and opportunities.
On Oct. 27, it’s offering electronic waste pickup for local businesses, and all this month, anyone who drops off a computer – laptop or desktop – will be entered into a draw for a $50 gift certificate.
PACE is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the warehouse at 105 Martin St. with access off Estabrook Avenue.
For more information, call 250-276-4163.