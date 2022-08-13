Over a decade ago, life in Oaxaca, Mexico, revolved around strikes, economic strife, violence and death. But from those ashes came the merging of art and activation.
In 2006, a single artists’ foundation began and has grown to more than 70 collectives of art students and street artists. It has become an integral part of the capital city’s daily life, real life.
A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words is the new exhibit at the Penticton Art Gallery featuring the work of two of the longest-running artist collectives in Oaxaca.
“I was down in Mexico in January, just on vacation and I went to Oaxaca without any expectations and was just blown away by the street art and political art,” said Penticton Art Gallery director and curator Paul Crawford. “They have no problem if they see an issue, they raise it and I find here we’re very complacent and becoming increasingly so.
“I was just hoping this exhibit would inspire people here to look at the way they view art and how they (collectives) make art and use their art in the community in a different way. How art can animate a community in ways far richer than we are currently doing.”
The two groups, Colectivo Subterráneo and Taller
Artístico Comunitario (TAC) employ multiple mediums including wood and linoleum, block prints, large-scale graffiti murals, interventionist stencils, and wheat pastes.
They are described as, “Exercising their collective
voices through artistic interventions taking their art to the streets and public spaces.”
Crawford pointed to Colectivo Subterráneo (Underground Collective) as the “street fighters” of the two groups.
In Subterráneo’s words: “We exist because we resist. For the oppressed, for the invisible, for those who wanted to bury, the underground, we exist, focused on social problems that are not seen by today's society and that are hidden from the sunlight.”
According to Crawford, most Canadians are only familiar with the Mexico for ocean liner ports and all-inclusive resorts, not the heart of the country.
“I’m hoping this will give people a deeper and richer insight into the culture of these people we invite into our community every year and do the jobs nobody here wants to do,” he said. “I hope people gain a deeper and greater understanding and appreciation and how much we’re more alike than we are dissimilar.”
All of the artwork is current and relevant to life as it exists today in Oaxaca and many other parts of the world.
Gallery hours are Tuesdays to Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibit runs until Sept. 22