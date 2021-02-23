An Okanagan chapter of a national organization that helps seniors with dogs is available to give you and your companion a hand, especially during these pandemic times.
ElderDog Canada is a national charity with volunteers who can visit a senior’s home and provide modest grooming and hygiene for your pet, help exercise the dog, deliver or pick up dog food, transport the pet to the vet or groomer and assist with care during periods of hospitalization.
ElderDog Canada grew out of Dr. Ardra Cole's research on caregiving and Alzheimer’s disease, which revealed much about the significant role dogs play in the health and well-being of both people with dementia and their caregivers.
She gained additional insight through her volunteer experience with animal-assisted therapy for seniors in long-term and palliative care, and a personal experience of human loss and love for an old and ill dog.
ElderDog Canada represents a recognition of the vital connection between older adults and their dogs and the importance of preserving the lives and dignity of older canines.
The Okanagan chapter of ElderDog was formed in February 2020 and now has about 50 volunteers in the Kamloops, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton areas.