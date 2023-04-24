Dark clouds of smoke coloured the skies over Penticton on Sunday afternoon after fire tore through an industrial lot on Green Mountain Road.
Photos from the scene show truck trailers, wine barrels, logs and debris among the material that caught on fire.
The response was led by the Penticton Indian Band Fire Department with help from city firefighters.
“We had strong northbound winds, so that assisted with fire spread along with embers,” said Rob Trupp, assistant chief of the PFD, in an email Monday.
“BC Wildfire Services was also on scene to patrol the surrounding area in case the embers caused any fires in the surrounding brush. Fortis was on scene to disconnect power as a power line was above the main fire area. Heavy equipment arrived to pull apart the debris and fire scene was turned over to PIB fire department.”
It marked at least the second time this month the Penticton Fire Department was called to assist on the reserve.
On April 4, burn piles near the Penticton Regional Airport got out of control, threatening a BC Wildfire Services base and mini-storage business.