Don’t be alarmed if you see a low-flying helicopter buzzing over the region’s gas pipeline this summer.
FortisBC says it has hired Talon Helicopters to conduct Transport Canada-approved visual inspections and LIDAR mapping of its high-pressure natural gas transmission lines throughout the B.C. Interior from mid-July through August. There will be no activity on the ground relating to the flights.
“These routine inspections are part of FortisBC’s integrity management program to ensure that their natural gas system continues to operate safely and reliably,” the utility company said in a press release.
“Flight time over a single area will be minimal. Thank you for your patience as FortisBC conducts the inspections as quickly and safely as possible.”