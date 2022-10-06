Acting editor’s note: In additional to municipal candidates in Penticton and Summerland, we’re also doing Q&As with candidates in three adjoining rural areas of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. Up first is Area I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex), which is represented by incumbent Subrina Monteith. Her opponent, Mike Campol, didn’t respond to our questionnaire.
PH: Tell us about yourself.
MONTEITH: I’m an 18-year resident of Kaleden raising my family in the community investing as a volunteer at KES, Kaleden Community Association, and Kaleden Parks and Recreation. I’m a community champion representing all unique communities within Area “I”. I have increased transparency, and communication while encouraging community decision-making.
PH: Long-sought improvements to the Highway 97 corridor through Kaleden still haven’t. happened and major crashes continue. What will you do to get the safety improvements completed?
MONTEITH: MOTI has listened to community concerns that I have raised over the past term with MLA Russell advocating for funding. The project was delayed due to no bids and was very disappointing yet out of our control. This was a true community effort to bring attention to concerns. This project is long overdue and a step in the right direction with a need for future steps, that I will continue to advocate for in my next term with the existing relationships built with stakeholders. This is one of my top priorities, safety for everyone in the region. The next steps include advocacy for change at other critical points including Pineview/Hwy 97 and in front of the businesses along the highway from Petro to fruit stands/wineries with speed and flow adjustments if MOTI assessments agree. I’m proud of this accomplishment for the region.
PH: The RDOS board recently shot down an attempt to build three homes on what is currently a single-family lot because the three-lot subdivision created on the property in 1910 is much smaller than modern standards. This issue is expected to keep cropping up. What should be done about it?
MONTEITH: I have advocated and been supported by the RDOS board to do a comprehensive review of the community lots to address this concern with community input which will begin in 2023. I have heard ideas and concerns from the community, and I have identified opportunities to work together on a solution. The fact remains the lots exist, but they are restricted by current setbacks and are a challenge to develop as three homes. Kaleden does not wish to increase density and I will continue to advocate for the community to not be identified as a regional growth area which will support the communities wishes of remaining a rural residential community. Area I is built of several unique communities and keeping them rural is a key priority for next term.
PH: What’s your long-term vision for Apex Mountain? It now has a staffed fire department and waste collection. What do you think should be next? (150 words)
MONTEITH: I’m proud of Apex community and the impact I have made supporting the community. Successfully working with the community by encouraging the creation of the Apex Community Association (ACA), Apex Fire Rescue (AFR) Service, and a waste transfer building/service. These services will support the community as it develops responsibly with community spirit, fire, medical protective services, and proper garbage disposal. ACA will continue to provide opportunities to get to know neighbors. AFR will continue under outstanding leadership to build a viable fire hall with a joint community space used for training and rentable for community year-round gatherings as a cost recovery opportunity. Apex Mountain Resort's success will drive the community's future with a successful partnership with First Nations to respectfully expand the resort into a year-round destination with affordable housing and costs of services top of mind in decision making. The future is bright, Apex!