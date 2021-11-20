Penticton City Council gave first reading to a bylaw to rezone 602 Lakeshore Drive West, from R2 (Small Lot Residential) to RM3 (Medium Density Multiple Housing), and forward the bylaw to a public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The developer’s intent is to tear down an existing home that was built in the 1950s and replace it with an eight-unit, four-storey apartment.
Council, prior to adoption of Bylaw No. 2021-41 will require a $9,500 payment from the developer for the installation of a new fire hydrant.
Anyone wishing to speak to the rezoning may do so in person at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, or on Zoom on Dec. 7, beginning at 6 p.m.
Council, prior to adoption of will consider a permit to vary:
1. to reduce the minimum interior side yard for a principal building from 4.5 m to 3.0 m and an accessory building from 4.5 m to 0.05 m;
2. to reduce the minimum rear yard for an accessory building from 6.0 m to 0.05 m;
3. to increase the maximum lot area that can be covered with hard surfacing from 60% to 84%; and 4. to allow a landscaping buffer to be interrupted by a parking lot at the rear of the property.